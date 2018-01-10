Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Michelle Williams reportedly got $1,000 to Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million for movie reshoot

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
The pay gap issue isn't going away in Hollywood.

USA Today reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot scenes at the last minute for "All the Money in the World," while co-star Michele Williams only got an $80 per diem, which worked out to less that $1,000.

The scenes were reshot after director Ridley Scott decided to replace Kevin Spacey — who is battling multiple sexual harassment charges — with Christopher Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty. The scenes were reshot over Thanksgiving week and the movie was released at Christmas.

Scott had previously told USA Today that he and the movie's original actors agreed to do the reshoot for nothing. And Williams told the newspaper that when Scott's team called to request her time for the reshoot, "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Williams work in the movie has received praise from critics. She plays the Gail Harris, the mother of kidnapped Getty heir, John Paul Getty III. Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service said, "It's a testament to Michelle Williams's outsize talent that for all the hubbub surrounding the film, she shines like a beacon."

In the movie, Wahlberg plays Getty security man Fletcher Chace, who helps Harris get her son back. In August, Forbes named Wahlberg the highest-paid actor of the year, with pre-tax earnings of $68 million. His team at William Morris Endeavor agency apparently negotiated the $1.5 million fee, of which the agency and others get a cut. The agency also represents Williams.

NBC defends E! News pay gap

On Tuesday, Frances Berwick, president of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, told television critics that there was a lot of misinformation about the "massive" pay disparity between Catt Sadler and co-host Jason Kennedy for their work on E! News, which lead to Sadler leaving the show.

Catt Sadler at the ELLE, E! and IMG New York Fashion Week kick-off party in September in New York with Adam Stotsky, president of E! Entertainment.

Photo by AP

 

"Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries," Berwick said. "Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on primetime evening news, plus red carpet. Our employee's salaries are based on their roles and their expertise regardless of gender. We wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that."

