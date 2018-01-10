'Good Morning America' tweeting behind the scenes looks at the show
Updated 6 hours ago
If you had to go to work at 4 a.m., would you want the world to see you before you were fully awake?
That's just what the cast of ABC's "Good Morning America" did this morning, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes, pre-makeup look on Twitter as they prepared for the show.
And we're off... Day has already begun for @GStephanopoulos #ThisIsGMA pic.twitter.com/4nTVbMHVBr— Kirstyn Crawford (@KirstynCrawford) January 10, 2018
We are doing some behind the scenes work today to show you what goes on before you see us on @GMA - follow the hashtag #ThisIsGMA pic.twitter.com/knhwllz1Ng— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) January 10, 2018
RISE AND SHINE AMERICA! Got to Time Square at 3amET this morning to wake up the @GMA studio! #ThisIsGMA pic.twitter.com/PX7e1w0IWz— Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) January 10, 2018
30 minutes till air. #ThisIsGMA @GMA @JohnFerracane busy busy! pic.twitter.com/3We02uTOiY— Paula Faris (@paulafaris) January 10, 2018
. @LaraSpencer excitedly talks about her engagement between takes! #ThisIsGMA pic.twitter.com/GiCD3F4sdm— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2018
#ThisIsGMA during a commercial break pic.twitter.com/68vcaPybAd— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 10, 2018
The behind the scenes look will continue all day on Wednesday. More revealing photos and videos can be found on Twitter under #thisisgma.