CBS All Access mystery thriller '$1' to film in Pittsburgh area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Add "$1" to the list of television thrillers filming in Pittsburgh.

CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, announced last summer the pickup of the new mystery thriller by that name that will tell the story of a one-dollar bill changing hands among a group of characters who wind up embroiled in multiple murders.

As the currency changes hands, so does the point of view of each episode. Set within a small Rust Belt town in post-recession America, the series "will paint a somber picture of an American town plagued by deep class and cultural divides illustrated by the revealing of local secrets," according to the CBS All Access website.

The cast and premiere date have not been announced.

Filming should begin in the next few months, joining Netflix thriller "Mindhunter," also filming in the region. Pittsburgh Film Office Director Dawn Keezer told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette they expect the project will hire hundreds of local crew members.

The series joins CBS All Access' growing slate of original programming, which includes "The Good Fight" and "Star Trek: Discovery."

Created by Jason Mosberg, "$1" will be produced by CBS Television Studios. Matt DeRoss and Alexandre Dauman will serve as executive producers, and Craig Zobel ("Compliance," "The Leftovers") will direct and executive produce.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.