Movies/TV

'Amazing Race' French-fry challenge no problem for skiers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak

Kellie B. Gormly | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
Kristi Leskinen must retrieve the next clue that waits at the top of a rope ladder hanging from a crane high above the city of Antwerp on the Jan. 10 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'
Kristi Leskinen must retrieve the next clue that waits at the top of a rope ladder hanging from a crane high above the city of Antwerp on the Jan. 10 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'
Kristi Leskinen, a Hopwood native, and Jen Hudak on 'The Amazing Race'
Kristi Leskinen, a Hopwood native, and Jen Hudak on 'The Amazing Race'
Kristi Leskinen (left) and Jen Hudak, X Games athletes, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.
Kristi Leskinen (left) and Jen Hudak, X Games athletes, make their way to the starting line in Washington Square Park in New York City in the premiere of the 30th season of 'The Amazing Race,' which aired Jan. 3.

Western Pennsylvanian Kristi Leskinen — a retired pro skier from Hopwood, Fayette County — has survived another round of challenges in “The Amazing Race” after an episode that required contestants to dress up in French-fry costumes and push dollies loaded with bags of fries through an obstacle course.

It was one of the more colorful and memorable racer challenges in the CBS series, which aired the second episode of its 30th season on Jan. 10. Leskinen and her partner — fellow skier, Jen Hudak of Park City, Utah — won the first leg of the race in the first episode last week. In this episode, the skiers ended in third place.

This week's episode — featuring 10 teams of two contestants each, down from 11 original — began by showing Leskinen and Hudak, called #teamextreme, recuperating by the water in Reykjavik, Iceland. This is where the racers went in the first episode, after meeting in New York City. This time, the contestants went to Antwerp, Belgium, to begin the next race leg at a chocolate shop. There, they picked up a clue, which led them to a 100-foot crane in town. They climbed up dangling rope ladders to reach the top and get another clue.

In a Detour challenge, some teams calculated the value of diamonds, and the others tried creating an old-fashioned printing template with backward letter stamps.

Leskinen and Hudak were holding at eighth place early on in the show, and at one point held fourth and second places.

Last week, in the season premiere, Apollo native Dessie Mitcheson and her partner — Kayla Fitzgerald of Florida — were eliminated after coming in last. Both of the young women are models.

The show continues at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 on CBS. On the third episode, contestants will continue their adventure in Morocco.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

