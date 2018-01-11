Cindy Crawford re-creating iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad with her son

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cindy Crawford is heading back to the Super Bowl: The model has re-created her iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, now featuring her 18-year-old son.

Crawford recently filmed the commercial, which will debut at Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. It includes her son, Presley Walker Gerber, as well as footage from Michael Jackson's memorable Pepsi commercial.

The 51-year-old said she didn't hesitate to re-create the ad, especially since she was able to work with her son. If you were wondering, the modeling genes were definitely passed down to Presley.

Crawford says, "I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him."

The original features Crawford in a tank top and jean shorts — made from her own jeans she brought to set that day — driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to buy a soda.

Crawford and James Corden parodied the commercial in 2016 skit. The model still looks great, particulary next to Corden in a similar outfit.