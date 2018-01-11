Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Cindy Crawford re-creating iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad with her son

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Cindy Crawford is heading back to the Super Bowl: The model has re-created her iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, now featuring her 18-year-old son.

Crawford recently filmed the commercial, which will debut at Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4. It includes her son, Presley Walker Gerber, as well as footage from Michael Jackson's memorable Pepsi commercial.

The 51-year-old said she didn't hesitate to re-create the ad, especially since she was able to work with her son. If you were wondering, the modeling genes were definitely passed down to Presley.

Crawford says, "I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him."

The original features Crawford in a tank top and jean shorts — made from her own jeans she brought to set that day — driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to buy a soda.

Crawford and James Corden parodied the commercial in 2016 skit. The model still looks great, particulary next to Corden in a similar outfit.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.