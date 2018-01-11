Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele among Directors Guild nominees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele are among the five directors who have been recognized for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild of America. The Guild announced its feature film nominees Thursday, including Gerwig for the coming-of age film “Lady Bird” and Peele for his horror sensation “Get Out.”

Guillermo del Toro also scored his first DGA nomination for “The Shape of Water,” as did Martin McDonagh for his revenge tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Christopher Nolan got his fourth for “Dunkirk.”

On Wednesday, nominees for the TV and documentary categories were announced Wednesday.

Contenders mirror many of the shows nominated for the Emmys and last weekend's Golden Globes. Episodes directed by the Duffer Brothers for “Stranger Things” were recognized in the dramatic category as well as “The Handmaid's Tale” (Reed Morano) and three from the blockbuster “Game of Thrones (Jeremy Podeswa, Matt Shakman and Alan Taylor).

The comedy field includes two nominations for “Master of None” (Aziz Ansari and Melina Matsoukas), Mike Judge for “Silicon Valley,” “Veep's” Beth McCarthy-Miller and recent Golden Globe winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amy Sherman-Palladino).

The TV movie and miniseries category also includes Barry Levinson for “The Wizard of Lies,” Scott Frank for “Godless,” Kyra Sedgwick for the Lifetime movie “Story of a Girl,” Jean-Marc Vallée for Golden Globes winner “Big Little Lies” and George C. Wolfe for “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.”

In the documentary category, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick were nominated for “The Vietnam War,” along with Errol Morris for “Wormwood,” Steve James for “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” Matthew Heineman for “City of Ghosts” and Bryan Fogel for “Icarus.”

The full list of nominations is available on the DGA's website. The 70th awards presentation is scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.