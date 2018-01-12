Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

President Trump's vulgar language sparks quick decisions for news outlets

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 'Congress of Tomorrow' Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017.
REUTERS
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 'Congress of Tomorrow' Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

Vulgar language used by President Donald Trump on Thursday sent news outlets scrambling to make a quick decision: how to approach using the word in print, online, on social media and on television to inform readers and viewers?

There were a variety of responses across the country, ranging from repeated usage of the obscenity to some censorship.

Trump's statement came as he met with lawmakers Thursday to discuss protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, The Associated Press reported.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers.

The use of profanity isn't common in news stories. Oftentimes direct quotes are paraphrased if they contain obscene language, or the potentially offensive word is eliminated from a quote.

The New York Times used part of Trump's statement in the first sentence of its story. The Times's standards editor Phil Corbett explained that the language was "crucial to the point of the story," in a statement posted on the outlet's Twitter account.

"So it seemed pretty clear to all of us that we should quote the language directly, not paraphrase it," he said. "We wanted to be sure readers would fully understand what the story was about."

The Washington Post used the language in a headline on its story. Executive editor Martin Baron said in a statement that it was a quick discussion with no debate.

"When the president says it, we'll use it verbatim," he said.

Lester Holt of "NBC Nightly News" warned the audience and a banner on the program censored the word with asterisks, as did a report on "Good Morning America" on ABC.

"We want you to know our report includes that expletive once that you can hear the complete quote for yourself," Holt told viewers.

CNN didn't hold back — the word was used repeatedly on screen and during news programs.

Locally, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on its Twitter account that its publisher asked that the word not be used in a story's first sentence.

On Friday morning, Trump defended himself on his Twitter account.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

