Sing along to 'The Greatest Showman' at two Pittsburgh-area theaters

Two Pittsburgh-area theaters will host sing-along screenings of "The Greatest Showman," the fictionalized musical biopic inspired by circus impresario P.T. Barnum starring Hugh Jackman.

The sing-along version, planned for about 300 theaters nationwide, will display song lyrics on-screen, allowing viewers to follow along with the movie's score.

Sing-along screenings are scheduled for 2:30 and 7:50 p.m. Jan. 12 through 17 at AMC Loews Waterfront 22 in West Homestead and 3:55 and 10:25 p.m. Jan. 13 through 17 at Cinemark 18 Pittsburgh Mills in Tarentum.

Spectacular songs take over theaters nationwide this weekend for The #GreatestShowman sing-along. Are you coming? pic.twitter.com/xsAcmfuHIU — The Greatest Showman (@GreatestShowman) January 9, 2018

The movie's songs were written by Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The track "This Is Me," performed by Keala Settle, was named best original song at the Jan. 7 Golden Globe Awards.

Congratulations to @KealaSettle , @pasekandpaul and the wonderful cast of #TheGreatestShowman for winning Best Original Song at the @GoldenGlobes for 'This Is Me! See and sing along to The Greatest Showman, in cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/0vIrr5eVk1 — 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) January 8, 2018

The soundtrack currently holds the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Variety

Details: AMC Loews, 412-462-6550 or amctheatres.com ; or Cinemark, 724-274-0155 or cinemark.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.