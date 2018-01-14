Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Jumanji' tops 'The Post,' 'The Commuter' at MLK box office

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from 'The Post.' (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)
In this image released by 20th Century Fox, Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from 'The Post.' (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox via AP)
This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' (Frank Masi/Sony Pictures via AP, File)
This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Kevin Hart, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.' (Frank Masi/Sony Pictures via AP, File)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Liam Neeson in a scene from 'The Commuter.' (Jay Maidment/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Lionsgate shows Liam Neeson in a scene from 'The Commuter.' (Jay Maidment/Lionsgate via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows the character Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from ' Paddington 2.' (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows the character Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, in a scene from ' Paddington 2.' (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK — Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Jumanji” easily remained the no. 1 film in North America despite an onslaught of new challengers. The film is now approaching $300 million domestically and, after grossing $40 million in China this weekend, a worldwide total of $667 million.

Coming closest was Steven Spielberg's “The Post,” starring Streep and Tom Hanks. Twentieth Century Fox is forecasting $18.6 million for the weekend.

The Neeson thriller “The Commuter” debuted with $13.5 million. “Paddington 2” opened with $10.6 million. And Henson's “Proud Mary” grossed $10 million.

