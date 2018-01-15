Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Hotel from 'John Wick' films the setting for new Starz TV series

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Keanu Reeves reportedly will serve as an executive producer of 'The Continental,' a series to be developed by Starz based on the 'John Wick' movies.
Updated 6 hours ago

What goes on in a hotel serving as a refuge for assassins?

Starz has announced plans to develop "The Continental," a television series adaptation of the Lionsgate "John Wick" film franchise starring Keanu Reeves, who holes up with others of his ilk in the hotel.

Starz is teaming with Lionsgate TV for the project, on which Reeves will serve as an executive director, according to deadline.com.

Reports are that Reeves will appear as Wick in some episodes, although he will not star.

Rolling Stone says it's not yet clear whether Ian McShane, who plays the proprietor of the Continental hotel in the movies and currently appears on the Starz series "American Gods," will reprise his role for the TV series.

According to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, the series "promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise, as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world."

Albrecht further says the series will be "truly unlike anything else on TV."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

