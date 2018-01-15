Hotel from 'John Wick' films the setting for new Starz TV series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What goes on in a hotel serving as a refuge for assassins?

Starz has announced plans to develop "The Continental," a television series adaptation of the Lionsgate "John Wick" film franchise starring Keanu Reeves, who holes up with others of his ilk in the hotel.

The #JohnWick franchise is heading for the small screen via @STARZ https://t.co/dtZ56Zja7K — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 12, 2018

Starz is teaming with Lionsgate TV for the project, on which Reeves will serve as an executive director, according to deadline.com.

Reports are that Reeves will appear as Wick in some episodes, although he will not star.

Rolling Stone says it's not yet clear whether Ian McShane, who plays the proprietor of the Continental hotel in the movies and currently appears on the Starz series "American Gods," will reprise his role for the TV series.

BREAKING: Starz and Lionsgate developing JOHN WICK series THE CONTINENTAL, which will focus on the inner workings of the exclusive hotel that serves as a refuge for assassins. Chad Stahelski to direct premiere episode. Chris Collins (SoA) to write series & serve as showrunner. pic.twitter.com/JWWa5WyTkz — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 12, 2018

According to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, the series "promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise, as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world."

A 'John Wick' TV series in addition to the trilogy may not be essential, but it could be pretty awesome. @HKSurrey : https://t.co/wIARs1odY5 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 13, 2018

Please be about the hotel's dog-sitter. Please be about the hotel's dog-sitter. https://t.co/teiFMtpaQl — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) January 14, 2018

Albrecht further says the series will be "truly unlike anything else on TV."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.