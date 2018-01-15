Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

George Clooney back on TV in Hulu's 'Catch-22' drama, and 'ER'

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
George Clooney is directing and starring in a TV series version of the novel “Catch-22.”
Axel Schmidt/AP
Updated 7 hours ago

PASADENA, Calif. — George Clooney is back on TV, directing and starring in a TV series version of the novel “Catch-22.”

Streaming service Hulu said Sunday that the six-part series based on Joseph Heller's anti-war satire will go into production in 2018. A debut date and other cast members weren't announced.

Clooney will play Col. Cathcart in the drama he's directing with his Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov. Smokehouse is producing it with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

It's his first TV role since 1999, when he left NBC's “ER.” Speaking of the hit '90s medical dama, Hulu also announced it has made all 15 seasons — that's 330 episodes ­— of the show available to stream.

As for “Catch-22,” the 1961 novel focuses on a World War II Air Force bombardier, John Yossarian, whose determined efforts to evade combat are thwarted by a bureaucratic rule, Catch-22, which became a lasting catchphrase for a no-win situation.

A 1970 film based on “Catch-22” was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Alan Arkin as Yossarian and Martin Balsam as Cathcart.

