Sundance Film Festival 2018: Here are 5 films getting advance buzz

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
The 2018 Sundance Film Festival is set for Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah.
The 2018 Sundance Film Festival is set for Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Sundance Film Festival began in 1978, when actor/director/producer Robert Redford and some friends decided to create a vehicle for promoting American independent movies.

Since then, it's become a bellwether for cinematic trends. Movies as various as "Reservoir Dogs," "The Blair Witch Project" and "Little Miss Sunshine" have become mainstream mainstays following their Sundance debuts.

This year's festival is set for Jan. 18-28 in Park City, Utah. It will showcase 110 feature-length films, representing 29 countries and 47 first-time filmmakers, including 30 in competition.Of the feature flims, 100 will be world premieres.

In no particular order, here are five films showing this year that are getting buzz from a number of entertainment outlets:

I Think We're Alone Now

(Reed Morano, director)

Here's the buzz from nerdist.com : "If the world came to a sudden and abrupt end, who would you want to spend the rest of your days with? Well if you're a surly recluse played by Peter Dinklage, then the answer is absolutely no one, because silence is golden and you value your personal space. But the apocalypse is full of surprises, and this particular end-of-days scenario finds a second survivor (Elle Fanning) arriving on the scene as a harbinger of the greatest threat of all: unwanted companionship."

Blindspotting

(Carlos López Estrada, director)

"Poised to be one of the major breakouts of Sundance 2018," according to indiewire.com , this one "is a buddy-comedy set in the inner-city" and also a love letter to rapidly gentrifying Oakland, Calif. It tells the story of an ex-con Daveed Diggs "who's on the last day of a long probation, and the troublemaking childhood friend (Rafael Casal) who completely derails his path back to the straight-and-narrow."

The Catcher Was a Spy

(Ben Lewin, director)

Written by Robert Rodat ("Saving Private Ryan"), the film tells the unlikely true story of Moe Berg (Paul Rudd), a catcher for the Chicago White Sox and other major league teams, who was also a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, helping the United States beat Germany in the race to build an atomic bomb.

Lizzie

(Craig William Macneill, director)

Based on the 1892 murder of Lizzie Borden's family in Fall River, Mass., theplaylist.net says "this tense psychological thriller lays bare the legend of Lizzie Borden (Chloe Sevigny) to reveal the much more complex, poignant and truly terrifying woman within — and her intimate bond with the family's young Irish housemaid, Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart)." Seeing the pair acting together could be reason enough to check this one out.

Wildlife

(Paul Dano, director)

And back to nerdist for this one: "Set in small-town Montana in the 1960s, 'Wildlife' tells the story of Joe (Ed Oxenbould), an only child who witnesses his family life dissolve before his very eyes when his father (Jake Gyllenhaal) loses his job and leaves to fight wildfires along the Canadian border, and his mother (Carey Mulligan) begins an affair with an older man."

For festival schedule, tickets and other information, visit sundance.org .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

