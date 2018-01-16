Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mister Rogers documentary to debut at Sundance

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Who among us wouldn't love spending more time with Mister Rogers?

Who wouldn't love going behind the scenes of his game-changing children's program filmed in Pittsburgh, getting some inside details?

Well, the latest documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet from Stardom") does just that. His film, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" takes a deeper look into America's favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers.

The 94-minute film will have its world premiere Jan. 19 at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

According to a press release from Focus Features, the documentary "takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination."

Here's a quick preview:

During his years on the air, Rogers used puppets and games to get to the heart of some serious issues — race, disability, equality and tragedy. He spoke directly to kids. To us.

Neville's film uses animated sequences peppered between archival footage of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and interviews with Rogers' family, friends and colleagues.

The Sundance Film Festival began in 1985 and takes place in Park City, Salt Lake City, and Sundance, Utah. About 200 feature-length and short films are selected each year. Last year, there were 13,782 film submissions from 147 countries.

Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood.'
Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood.'
