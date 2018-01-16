Spike TV is spending its last few days tweeting hilarity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the waning hours of Spike TV's quest to reinvent itself into a new network, the social media team of the departed has released a series of tweets that have been down-right depressing and utterly hilarious.

The station will be transitioning to the Paramount Network starting Thursday, but that hadn't stopped whoever has the password to the official Twitter account from going nuts.

The tweets very from raunchy and disgusting...

I was extremely disappointed when Stripperella had no nudity. I aired that show solely based off the name and the potential for frontal. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

When we greenlit TNA we thought we were buying something entirely different… but wrestling turned out to be ok. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

The "get more action" tagline was actually my personal mantra. I was in a 3 month dry spell. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

I clogged up the 4th stall in the 7th floor men's room over 30 times last year. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

to sardonic and flippant.

There's a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

We had a show called The Joe Schmo Show. Apparently every decent show name was taken. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

I learned from COPS that the best way to get out of a speeding ticket is to have something illegal in the car. I'm not sure how you get out of that felony charge though. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

I hated all my logos, but this last one looks like a tattoo design from a rejected Ink Master contestant. — SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018

There are a host of tweets we cannot show you here, due to their explicit language.

Some may view the seemingly erratic tweets as a vengeful employee who is mad at the coming changes, but Spike actually foreshadowed that this was coming in a report by Ad Week back in September.

"There will be scant mention of Spike, except in some tongue-in-cheek social media posts that will have the guy-centric channel cycling through the stages of grief as it gets left behind," Ad Week reported.

Still, it was a funny way to end the 15-year run while still living up to the station's brand of providing content for the machismo.

They even found a way to bring it home toward the end by playing off of previous tweets.

I never thought rebranding would be one of the 1000 ways to die. I'm out. PEACE! — SPIKE (@spike) January 17, 2018

For those who want to get the last out of the "first station for men" before it's all said and done:

I couldn't atv off into the sunset without dropping some classics for my loyal Spiketonians. Relive my favorite moments now and all weekend long. https://t.co/AaTYXiY9G3 #GoodbyeSpike — SPIKE (@spike) January 13, 2018

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.