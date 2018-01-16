Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Spike TV is spending its last few days tweeting hilarity

Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
In this image released by Spike TV, host LL Cool J, left, and Hayden Panettiere appear on the set of 'Lip Sync Battle,' on Spike TV. (AP Photo/Spike TV)
In the waning hours of Spike TV's quest to reinvent itself into a new network, the social media team of the departed has released a series of tweets that have been down-right depressing and utterly hilarious.

The station will be transitioning to the Paramount Network starting Thursday, but that hadn't stopped whoever has the password to the official Twitter account from going nuts.

The tweets very from raunchy and disgusting...

to sardonic and flippant.

There are a host of tweets we cannot show you here, due to their explicit language.

Some may view the seemingly erratic tweets as a vengeful employee who is mad at the coming changes, but Spike actually foreshadowed that this was coming in a report by Ad Week back in September.

"There will be scant mention of Spike, except in some tongue-in-cheek social media posts that will have the guy-centric channel cycling through the stages of grief as it gets left behind," Ad Week reported.

Still, it was a funny way to end the 15-year run while still living up to the station's brand of providing content for the machismo.

They even found a way to bring it home toward the end by playing off of previous tweets.

For those who want to get the last out of the "first station for men" before it's all said and done:

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

