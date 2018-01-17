Slow start barely hampers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak on 'Amazing Race'
The Western Pennsylvanian on “The Amazing Race” and her racing partner almost lost their momentum early in the season's third episode that aired Wednesday night, but they bounced back and ended up coming in third place.
Kristi Leskinen – a retired pro skier from Hopwood, Fayette County – and her partner, Jen Hudak of Utah, were the last pair to arrive at the site of the episode's first challenge. After traveling from Belgium – the site of last week's episode - to Tangier, Morocco, contestants had to fill up smaller buckets from one big receptacle full of silver, slippery fish.
And then, once the skiers got there, they found an icky and difficult challenge to complete before getting the next racing clue. One man vomited from the fishy smell, and contestants complained about trying to pack the slimy fish into a bucket with all heads facing in the same direction.
But the initial stumble didn't deter Hudak and Leskinen, who proclaimed to the camera that they plan to remain in the race for a long time and hopefully win the $1 million grand prize for the CBS series' 30th season.