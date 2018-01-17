Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Slow start barely hampers Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak on 'Amazing Race'

Kellie B. Gormly | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
In this Active Route Marker, Kristi Leskinen (L) and Jen Hudak (R) must find the marked bins at the Old Fish Port in Morocco and arrange the fish properly in a tray. Once the fisherman approves their tray, they will receive the next clue on the Jan. 17 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'
In this Active Route Marker, Kristi Leskinen (L) and Jen Hudak (R) must find the marked bins at the Old Fish Port in Morocco and arrange the fish properly in a tray. Once the fisherman approves their tray, they will receive the next clue on the Jan. 17 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'
Kristi Leskinen must retrieve the next clue that waits at the top of a rope ladder hanging from a crane high above the city of Antwerp on the Jan. 10 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'
Kristi Leskinen must retrieve the next clue that waits at the top of a rope ladder hanging from a crane high above the city of Antwerp on the Jan. 10 episode of 'The Amazing Race.'

The Western Pennsylvanian on “The Amazing Race” and her racing partner almost lost their momentum early in the season's third episode that aired Wednesday night, but they bounced back and ended up coming in third place.

Kristi Leskinen – a retired pro skier from Hopwood, Fayette County – and her partner, Jen Hudak of Utah, were the last pair to arrive at the site of the episode's first challenge. After traveling from Belgium – the site of last week's episode - to Tangier, Morocco, contestants had to fill up smaller buckets from one big receptacle full of silver, slippery fish.

And then, once the skiers got there, they found an icky and difficult challenge to complete before getting the next racing clue. One man vomited from the fishy smell, and contestants complained about trying to pack the slimy fish into a bucket with all heads facing in the same direction.

But the initial stumble didn't deter Hudak and Leskinen, who proclaimed to the camera that they plan to remain in the race for a long time and hopefully win the $1 million grand prize for the CBS series' 30th season.

