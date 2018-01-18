Michael Keaton to host 'Mister Rogers' 50th anniversary tribute on PBS
Updated 7 hours ago
Michael Keaton will narrate a 50th anniversary tribute to the late Fred Rogers and his beloved children's program, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
Keaton, a Pittsburgh native, worked on the show as a stagehand in the early 1970s.
"Mister Rogers: It's You I Like" will air March 6 on PBS and includes celebrity admirers sharing their memories of the show that debuted Feb. 19, 1968.
Happy 50th Anniversary to a show that ALWAYS gave the best life advice we could ever follow. To a man who created such warmth in every child's Saturday morning in the 1990's. Thank you for being my #Neighbour for such a long time, #MisterRogers https://t.co/cowI5xQL61— SillyLilyPad182 (@hispunk182) January 17, 2018
Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, John Lithgow and Esperanza Spalding are among those discussing how the show inspired them.
Famed musicians Yo Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, who both appeared on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," also are featured. Cast members and Pittsburgh icons Joe Negri (Handyman Negri) and David Newell (Mr. McFeely) share personal stories about Rogers, as does Joanne Rogers, his widow.
Mr. McFeely (David Newell) says one of the most important things he learned from #MisterRogers was to listen to your children. Get off the computer and listen. :) #TCA18— CandaceHavens (@CandaceHavens) January 17, 2018
Executive producer Ellen Doherty told TV critics that finding prominent fans was easy.
Fred Rogers, a Latrobe native, died in 2003.