Movies/TV

Michael Keaton to host 'Mister Rogers' 50th anniversary tribute on PBS

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Michael Keaton will narrate a 50th anniversary tribute to the late Fred Rogers and his beloved children's program, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Keaton, a Pittsburgh native, worked on the show as a stagehand in the early 1970s.

"Mister Rogers: It's You I Like" will air March 6 on PBS and includes celebrity admirers sharing their memories of the show that debuted Feb. 19, 1968.

Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, John Lithgow and Esperanza Spalding are among those discussing how the show inspired them.

Famed musicians Yo Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, who both appeared on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," also are featured. Cast members and Pittsburgh icons Joe Negri (Handyman Negri) and David Newell (Mr. McFeely) share personal stories about Rogers, as does Joanne Rogers, his widow.

Executive producer Ellen Doherty told TV critics that finding prominent fans was easy.

Fred Rogers, a Latrobe native, died in 2003.

