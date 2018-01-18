Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Nancy Pelosi to be a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

The Washington Post | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has taped a guest shot on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars'
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has taped a guest shot on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars'
RuPaul in 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'
Logo
RuPaul in 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'

Updated 5 hours ago

She might be more familiar with democracy, but top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi is soon going to show her expertise on a certain kind of monarchy: The California congresswoman is slated to appear as a guest judge on RuPaul's drag-queen competition show “Drag Race All Stars.”

Yep, the former House speaker will be sizing up the runway action as Mama Ru's bewigged ladies strut their stuff in search of the coveted crown. Sure, a pol like Pelosi might be an unconventional choice of judge for the VH1 show (other celebs guest-judging the upcoming season include “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess, and Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth).

But, hey, she does know a thing or two about getting stuff done in high heels (the peripatetic congresswoman is rarely seen without a pair of pumps). And Pelosi, whose district includes San Francisco, has been a longtime supporter of the LGBT community. A Pelosi rep tells us it's the latter factor that prompted her to sign on to the gig, to show solidarity in the face of what she calls attacks against LGBT people by the Trump administration.

Pelosi has been a fan of the show, we're told, and its credo of being proud of who you are.

Her appearance has already taped, but we couldn't pry any spoilers out of her about what to expect when the series begins Jan. 25. Just this one from her spokesman: “She had a ‘fabulous' time.”

Related Content
'RuPaul's Drag Race' keeps focus on art, not its impact
A deafening, auto-tuned voice screeches "Gentlemen, start your engines," while a lipstick, a rearview mirror and a crown speed by illuminated in pink and blue ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.