Kristen Wiig returning to TV in Apple comedy from Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has brought Kristen Wiig back to television.

Wiig will star in an upcoming half-hour comedy from Apple, produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dream come true ✨Can not wait to get started on this show with #KristenWiig & @Apple https://t.co/U4KPIuo6Tq — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 17, 2018

The 10-episode series will be based on Curtis Sittenfeld's upcoming collection of short stories, "You Think It, I'll Say It," which "upends assumptions about class, relationships and gender roles in a nation that feels both adrift and viscerally divided."

I'm delighted to share that my forthcoming story collection is being made into a TV series by some super talented women: @RWitherspoon , Kristen Wiig, @mcguinnesscoll & @LaurenLevyNeu https://t.co/J54BcSukm5 — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) January 17, 2018

The show marks Wiig's return to TV after seven seasons as a regular on "Saturday Night Live" from 2005 to 2012.

She had several guest appearances on "Last Man on Earth" last year, but has focused primarily on movies, including "Ghostbusters" and "Downsizing."

Apple expects to invest $1 billion in original content this year, including a space series from "Battlestar Galactica" creator Ronald D. Moore, a futuristic drama from the director of some of the "Hunger Games" movies, an unscripted series about "extraordinary homes" and a drama about network morning shows starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The company is also reviving Steven Spielberg's anthology series "Amazing Stories," with Bryan Fuller serving as showrunner.

Apple is currently shipping the series to studios, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kate Feldman is a Tribune News Service writer.