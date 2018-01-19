Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Lady Bird' land GLAAD nominations

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothée Chalamet in a scene from 'Call Me By Your Name.' The film was nominated for the top honor for the GLAAD Media Awards.
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Timothée Chalamet in a scene from 'Call Me By Your Name.' The film was nominated for the top honor for the GLAAD Media Awards.
This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan, left, and Lucas Hedges in a scene from 'Lady Bird.' The film was nominated for the top honor for the GLAAD Media Awards.
This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan, left, and Lucas Hedges in a scene from 'Lady Bird.' The film was nominated for the top honor for the GLAAD Media Awards.

Five feature films including “The Shape of Water” and “Call Me By Your Name” have been nominated for GLAAD Media Awards, one year after it found only two films to honor for gay-inclusive story lines and characters.

The other wide-release films nominated Friday are “Battle of the Sexes,” “Lady Bird” and “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.”

Last year's nomination of only two films by the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender advocacy group was its fewest nominations for major releases since 2003. It is the 29th year GLAAD has bestowed awards for projects that provide “fair, accurate and multi-dimensional” depictions of LGBTQ characters.

GLAAD also nominates work in various other media, including television, music, journalism and comic books. Winner announcements are spread between two ceremonies: April 12 in Los Angeles and May 5 in New York.

Netflix led television nominees with seven nods. The networks ABC, CBS and NBC each received six nominations.

Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Kesha and Sam Smith are among 10 nominees for outstanding music artist.

Jay Z's song and music video “Smile,” which featured his mother coming out as a lesbian, were singled out for a special honor.

GLAAD is also for the first time honoring children and family shows featuring inclusive programming, announcing nominations for episodes of the Disney Channel's “Andi Mack” and “Doc McStuffins” as well as Amazon's “Danger & Eggs,” Nickelodeon's “The Loud House” and Cartoon Network's “Steven Universe.”

“What people see in the media has a powerful impact on how they treat others and the GLAAD Media Awards raise the bar for media to tell LGBTQ stories that accelerate acceptance,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote in a statement.

Details: glaad.org/mediaawards

