HBO posts first teaser trailer for 'Paterno' biopic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2018 in Western Pennsylvania is easily HBO's "Paterno."

The network released the first teaser trailer for the movie on Friday.

Oscar- and Emmy Award winning actor Al Pacino has the title role of Penn State's Joe Paterno, the winningest coach in college football, whose legacy is called into question in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.

The film does not yet have a release date, although HBO had said it would come out in the spring.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the movie focuses on Paterno's role and what he knew regarding Sandusky's actions.

"I think the film has to deal with the complexity of it all, rather than say he did this or he didn't do that," Levinson told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The questioning of it is part of the fabric of the piece. ... It truly is a tragedy."