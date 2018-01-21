Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Stormy Daniels' talks about Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and Donald Trump in SNL skit

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger's name was again brought up in connection to an alleged affair between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. This time it was on Saturday Night Live.

In a skit during Weekend Update on SNL, Daniels, portrayed by comedian Cecily Strong, recounts hanging out with Trump and Roethlisberger.

“When I was hanging out late at night with Donald Trump and Ben Roethlisberger. And the one I trusted to get me home safe was … Ben Roethlisberger. And then you guys went and made the other guy president? You get a Stormy.”

The Daniels character continues, “Guess what America, I'm the hero you deserve right now.”

Watch the clip above.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recounted in a InTouch magazine interview from 2011 , which has recently resurfaced, that she and Trump had an alleged affair and were in Lake Tahoe, Nev. in 2006. Roethlisberger was also there for a celebrity golf outing.

Clifford said in the InTouch interview that Trump asked Roethlisberger to walk her to her hotel room one night, after the three were hanging out.

According to the retelling, Trump left and after sticking around for another 15 to 20 minutes, Clifford also left and said, “Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room.”

Roethlisberger's agent, Ryan Tollner, declined to comment on the InTouch interview. And Trump's attorney Michael D. Cohen has insisted that Trump and Clifford never had an affair .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.