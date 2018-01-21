'Stormy Daniels' talks about Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and Donald Trump in SNL skit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger's name was again brought up in connection to an alleged affair between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump. This time it was on Saturday Night Live.

In a skit during Weekend Update on SNL, Daniels, portrayed by comedian Cecily Strong, recounts hanging out with Trump and Roethlisberger.

“When I was hanging out late at night with Donald Trump and Ben Roethlisberger. And the one I trusted to get me home safe was … Ben Roethlisberger. And then you guys went and made the other guy president? You get a Stormy.”

The Daniels character continues, “Guess what America, I'm the hero you deserve right now.”

Watch the clip above.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recounted in a InTouch magazine interview from 2011 , which has recently resurfaced, that she and Trump had an alleged affair and were in Lake Tahoe, Nev. in 2006. Roethlisberger was also there for a celebrity golf outing.

Clifford said in the InTouch interview that Trump asked Roethlisberger to walk her to her hotel room one night, after the three were hanging out.

According to the retelling, Trump left and after sticking around for another 15 to 20 minutes, Clifford also left and said, “Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room.”

Roethlisberger's agent, Ryan Tollner, declined to comment on the InTouch interview. And Trump's attorney Michael D. Cohen has insisted that Trump and Clifford never had an affair .