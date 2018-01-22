Film exploring the 'war on coal' showing Jan. 24 at Dv8 in Greensburg
"From the Ashes," a documentary that explores both sides of the "war on coal," will be screened at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Dv8 Espresso Bar & Gallery, 208 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg.
Admission is free.
"From the Ashes, which premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, hears from people in communities across America wrestling with the legacy of the coal industry. From Appalachia to the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming, the film presents compelling and often heartbreaking stories of individuals affected by that legacy and explores what's at stake for the economy, climate and public health.
The film was directed by Michael Bonfiglio and includes the song, "Dark as a Dungeon," performed by John Mellencamp.
Details: 724-219-0804 or Facebook
