Stephen King lets out inner yinzer with 'Jaunt Iggle' tweet

Stephen King is a fan of Pittsburghese.

"I liked listening to the Pittsburgh accent when I was there working with the late great George Romero," King wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

"Only Pittsburgh people know what you mean when you say, 'I'm going to Jaunt Iggle,'" added the famed author, who is from Maine.

For outsiders, "Jaunt Iggle" is a phonetic spelling of the supermarket chain Giant Eagle in Pittsburghese.

It's unclear what prompted King's tweet, but King worked with Romero on the 1982 film "Creepshow." Romero directed what was King's screenwriting debut. The film was shot in and around Pittsburgh.

When Romero, considered by many to be the father of the zombie film, died last July, King took to social media to express his sadness. He called Romero his "favorite collaborator" and a "good old friend."

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator--and good old friend--George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

Monday's tweet generated hundreds of replies, many from people offering their own examples of Pittsburghese.

And you have to take Raht 8 to get there. — Christina Kristofic (@CKristofic) January 22, 2018

probably goin to get a pound of Jumbo or chipped ham — flinnie (@flinnie) January 22, 2018

Gotta run to jaunt iggle fore the Stillers play, but's it's pretty slippy aut dere. #MyPeople — Keri (@Kerinus) January 22, 2018

Got to get those groceries in that buggy. — Robert D (@TheHerrDark) January 22, 2018

At least one person declared King an honorary 'yinzer.'