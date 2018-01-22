Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Stephen King lets out inner yinzer with 'Jaunt Iggle' tweet

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Acclaimed author Stephen King pauses while telling a story to the audience at Sewickley Academy in Edgeworth during an event sponsored by Penguin Bookshop Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Acclaimed author Stephen King pauses while telling a story to the audience at Sewickley Academy in Edgeworth during an event sponsored by Penguin Bookshop Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
George Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead' is the top web-searched horror film in Pennsylvania, no surprise to the legion of fans of the locally shot fright classic.
George Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead' is the top web-searched horror film in Pennsylvania, no surprise to the legion of fans of the locally shot fright classic.

Updated 4 hours ago

Stephen King is a fan of Pittsburghese.

"I liked listening to the Pittsburgh accent when I was there working with the late great George Romero," King wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

"Only Pittsburgh people know what you mean when you say, 'I'm going to Jaunt Iggle,'" added the famed author, who is from Maine.

For outsiders, "Jaunt Iggle" is a phonetic spelling of the supermarket chain Giant Eagle in Pittsburghese.

It's unclear what prompted King's tweet, but King worked with Romero on the 1982 film "Creepshow." Romero directed what was King's screenwriting debut. The film was shot in and around Pittsburgh.

When Romero, considered by many to be the father of the zombie film, died last July, King took to social media to express his sadness. He called Romero his "favorite collaborator" and a "good old friend."

Monday's tweet generated hundreds of replies, many from people offering their own examples of Pittsburghese.

At least one person declared King an honorary 'yinzer.'

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.