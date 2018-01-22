Razzie Awards: 'List of shame' has snubs, surprises and strangeness

The nominees for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced Jan. 22, and the list of shame included multiple nods for "Transformers: The Last Knight," "The Emoji Movie" and "The Mummy." No big surprises there — the Razzies "celebrate" Hollywood's most dismal output, so it's appropriate that the contenders are a bunch of critically-derided box office under-performers.

But there were also some eyebrow-raising selections. Let's take a look at the surprises, snubs and other noteworthy choices among the nominees.

Surprise: All the actresses who did decent work in bad movies

Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Johnson, Sofia Boutella and Susan Sarandon were all in (arguably) terrible movies this year, but that doesn't mean their performances were worth singling out for ridicule. Dakota Johnson, for example, is by far the best thing about the "Fifty Shades" movies. She's the only one that seems in on the joke of the movie's cheesiness.

And it's not Sofia Boutella's fault "The Mummy" was awful. She did just fine in the (admittedly one-note) role of a seductive zombie princess.

And then, of course, there's Jennifer Lawrence. The Razzies don't usually go after self-serious art house films, so it was a bit of a surprise to see so much attention paid to Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!," the divisive drama about a famous poet and the woman he sucks dry.

The movie was bizarre and disturbing, but Lawrence turned in the kind of work the Oscar winner always does. She was wholly committed.

That may be the biggest flaw in the Razzie system. The decision-makers seem to zero in on a handful of movies they deem "bad," then fill every category with nominees from those films, leaving out some epically terrible performances in the process.

Okay, #Razzies , I didn't like #mother ! either. But #JenniferLawrence was amazing in it, and she in no way deserves your nomination. — Andrea Thompson (@areelofonesown) January 22, 2018

* Razzies *- We need to do something for attention! Do you have any ideas?!*Random guy*- What if we nominate one of the best actresses for one of her best and underrated performances of her career.And that's the story of how #JenniferLawrence was nominated for the #Razzies — Ernest Turner (@grinchecin93) January 22, 2018

The #Razzies just proved how idiotic they are by nominating Jennifer Lawrence for mother! You can say what you like about the film but her performance was a bloody triumph. — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) January 21, 2018

Snub: "Tulip Fever"

It's pretty conspicuous that one of the most high-profile flops of the year didn't get a nomination — especially since it was a Weinstein Co. production. Footage from the movie was first screened during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, which seemed to indicate that a premiere was imminent. It wasn't, and that's never a good sign.

The release was pushed back no less than five times, finally arriving in September, after which it made back a fraction of its budget and earned a 9 percent fresh rating from critics. Ouch.

The Razzies are useless this year!!!How do you pass over THE BOOK OF HENRY, THE SNOWMAN, and TULIP FEVER for Worst Picture?!?! — Andrew Rostan (@AndrewRostan) January 22, 2018

Interestingly timed selection: Mark Wahlberg in "Transformers" and "Daddy's Home 2"

How funny that so soon after the big payday imbroglio surrounding Wahlberg's salary for "All the Money in the World," the actor gets Razzie noms for his performances in two movies, "Daddy's Home 2" and "Transformers." True, the Razzies acting nominations don't always line up with acting ability (see above), but in this case, they nailed it.

Wahlberg — not to mention his co-star, the also-nominated Anthony Hopkins — phoned it in on "Transformers," racing through the horribly written dialogue as if talking faster might distract the audience from how idiotic the script was. It didn't work.

New rule: The Razzies have to create a new category just for Mark Wahlberg movies. — Gone (@agoverningfrost) December 21, 2016

Snub: "The Snowman"

Even Tomas Alfredson, the director of "The Snowman," knew his movie was ghastly. That's why, upon its release, he immediately went on the record explaining what had happened. The Swedish director told Norwegian Broadcasting Corp. that he didn't have enough time to shoot the Michael Fassbender-starring thriller. When you don't have enough footage, it's pretty hard to make a coherent film, which is a little factoid he learned during the editing process.

"We discovered that a lot was missing," he admitted, adding that about 10 to 15 percent of the screenplay was just never shot.

"It's like when you're making a big jigsaw puzzle and a few pieces are missing, so you don't see the whole picture," he clarified.

Hey, it happens. But when it does, the people in charge of choosing the year's worst films should take notice, right?

The Razzies are stupid, narrow-minded, etc, etc, but even on their own dumb terms, what's their point if they don't nominate THE SNOWMAN? — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 22, 2018

Questionable categorization: Tyler Perry in the best actress category — again

The Razzies have a history of nominating Tyler Perry when he plays his character Madea and putting him in the worst actress category. They did it in 2012 with "Madea's Witness Protection" and 2013 with "A Madea Christmas," not to mention last year for "Boo! A Madea Halloween."

Message received, Razzies: You're not into Madea. But can we all agree that Tyler Perry is, in fact, a man and that putting him in with the actresses is a tired play for juvenile laughs?

It's not like it's the first time the awards show has done it. Adam Sandler was also nominated for best actress (and actor) for "Jack and Jill," in which he plays opposite-sex fraternal twins.

Yearly reminder that Tyler Perry gets nominated for worst actress at the Razzies for some reason so the Razzies aren't worth your time. — Pond (@EffinPond) January 22, 2018

Snub: "The Book of Henry"

Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" follow-up was such a wildly problematic genre-bender that it inspired some of the most imaginative critical writing of 2017.

I'll just let Washington Post critic Michael O'Sullivan explain: "After a foray into more straightforward stuff, with 2015's 'Jurassic World,' the cinematic mad scientist has returned to the laboratory with 'The Book of Henry,' a movie so mystifyingly misbegotten that it makes Frankenstein — the monster, not the movie — seem unremarkable. It's the filmmaking equivalent of a monkey with the head of a goat, the tail of a fish, wings and teeny-tiny rat claws."

And yet, when it came to Razzie time, "The Book of Henry" was nowhere to be found on any of the lists. The competition seems to be all about the biggest blockbusters — with the exception of "Mother!" of course — and it leaves off some noteworthy cinematic nightmares.

I hope one day that the #Razzies will be more serious in their nomination process and nominate films that are truly bad and not just ones that are easy to make fun of. Where is The Bye Bye Man or The Book of Henry? The Snowman? They picked Mother! instead. Are you kidding me? — Jen Dalton (@fairphantom87) January 22, 2018

So it goes. The winners, such as they are, will be announced March 3.

Stephanie Merry is a Washington Post writer.