Movies/TV

Del Toro's 'Shape of Water' lands a leading 13 Oscar nods

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 6:45 a.m.

NEW YORK — Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" fished out a leading 13 nominations, Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director and "Mudbound" director of photography Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman nominated for best cinematography in nominations announced Tuesday for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Oscar voters put forward nine best-picture nominees: "The Shape of Water," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "Darkest Hour," "The Post," "Dunkirk," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

"The Shape of Water" came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations by "All About Eve," "Titanic" and "La La Land." Del Toro's dark fantasy scored a wide array for nominations for its cast (Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer), its sumptuous score (by Alexander Desplat) and technical craft.

"It is a privilege to tell such stories and to be able to make films that show there is a life beyond the life that people know — one that is not always seen," said best actress nominee Hawkins.

The cascading fallout of sexual harassment scandals throughout Hollywood put particular focus on the best director category, which for many is a symbol of gender inequality in the film industry. Gerwig follows only Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow, the sole woman to win (for "The Hurt Locker").

Also nominated for best director was "Get Out" director Jordan Peele. He becomes the fifth black filmmaker nominated for best director, and the third to helm a best-picture nominee, following Barry Jenkins last year for "Moonlight." Following Warren Beatty ("Heaven Can Wait") and James L. Brooks ("Terms of Endearment"), he's the third person to receive best picture, director and writing nods for his first feature film.

Though all of the front-runners — Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards"), Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour"), Allison Janney ("I, Tonya"), Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards") — landed their expected nominations, there were surprises.

Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.") was nominated for best actor, likely eclipsing James Franco ("Disaster Artist"). Franco was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied, just days before Oscar voting closed. The category's other nominees were: Daniel Day-Lewis ("Phantom Thread"), Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name") and Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out").

Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," also sneaked into best supporting actor category. Plummer was added to the film in reshoots little more than a month before the film's release.

Perhaps most unexpected was the broad success of Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread," which scored not just a best actor nod for what Day-Lewis has said is his final performance and best supporting actress for Lesley Manville, but also nominations for best picture and Anderson's direction.

Anderson likely displaced not only Steven Spielberg ("The Post") but Martin McDonagh, the director of the film many have tapped to win best picture, "Three Billboards." His absence is a major knock for a film that has endured the harshest backlash of the contenders, with many claiming it's out of touch in matters of race.

Still, "Three Billboards" scored seven nominations Tuesday, behind only "The Shape of Water" and Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk." The World War II epic, thus far little-honored in Hollywood's awards season, emerged especially strong with Oscar voters, taking eight nominations, many of them in technical categories.

Though the favorites are largely independent films, a number of blockbusters fared well, including five nods for "Blade Runner 2049," four for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," three for "Baby Driver," two for "Beauty and the Beast" and two for Pixar's "Coco," which is up for best animated feature. Still, Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman," which became the highest grossing movie ever directed by a woman, failed to receive any Oscar nods despite an awards campaign.

But the box-office hit that carved the most unlikely path to the Oscars was "Get Out." It opened back in February on Oscar weekend, and went on to pocket $254.7 million worldwide. It scored four nominations.

Though many minorities were still absent from the acting categories, the film academy, which has worked to diversify its membership, put forward a field of nominees almost as diverse as last year when "Moonlight," "Fences" and "Hidden Figures" powered a rebuttal to the "OscarsSoWhite" backlash of the two years prior. Four black actors — Washington, Kaluuya, Spencer and Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound") — are among the 20 acting nominees.

Meryl Streep, who stars as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in "The Post," notched her 21st Oscar nomination. She was joined for best actress by McDormand, Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird") and Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya").

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history," Streep said in a statement. "Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart."

To prevent another infamous envelope mix-up — where "La La Land" was incorrectly announced as the best picture before "Moonlight" was crowned — the academy has prohibited the PwC accountants who handle the envelopes from using cellphones or social media during the show. The accounting firm on Monday also unveiled several reforms including the addition of a third balloting partner in the show's control room. But the movie business has larger accounting problems. Movie attendance hit a 24-year low in 2017 despite the firepower of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2."

Michael Shannon (from left), Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a scene from 'The Shape of Water.' Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale received a leading 13 nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Michael Shannon (from left), Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in a scene from 'The Shape of Water.' Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy tale received a leading 13 nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards.
Director Greta Gerwig (right) and Saoirse Ronan on the set of 'Lady Bird.' Gerwig became the fifth woman nominated for an Oscar for best director on Tuesday.
Merie Wallace/A24
Director Greta Gerwig (right) and Saoirse Ronan on the set of 'Lady Bird.' Gerwig became the fifth woman nominated for an Oscar for best director on Tuesday.
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell in a scene from 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.' The film won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for best motion picture drama and is a contender for an Oscar for best picture.
Fox Searchlight
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell in a scene from 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.' The film won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for best motion picture drama and is a contender for an Oscar for best picture.
