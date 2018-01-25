Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

National Aviary in Pittsburgh bird to be guest on Jimmy Fallon

Shirley McMarlin
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
National Aviary staff member Cathy Schlott, shown in 2015 with snowy owl Fleury, will appear with another of the aviary's birds and staff member Cathy Owens, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 25.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
A bird from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh's North Side has flown to the Big Apple for a Jan. 25 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The segment will air locally at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

The bird's human handlers, Cathy Schlott, the aviary's curator of behavioral management, and Jenny Owens, assistant manager of behavioral management and education, will also share the stage with Fallon and their feathered friend.

This is the fourth time the National Aviary has made an appearance on the show in recent years, according to a news release.

