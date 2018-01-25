Meryl Streep on board for HBO's 'Big Little Lies' season two

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following her 2010 Emmy-winning turn in "Angels in America," Meryl Streep will return to television on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

Streep, just nominated for an Oscar for "the Post," will join Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for season two of the dark comedy, set to air in 2019.

#BigLittleLies season 2: Meryl Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) https://t.co/gcOrNQU3nk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 24, 2018

reese witherspoon after producing GONE GIRL, WILD, BIG LITTLE LIES, owning a fashion line, helping create time's up, and now bringing meryl streep to television pic.twitter.com/vkhQ4pHrGM — kyle for you (@kyle4prezident) January 24, 2018

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who was revealed to have been the one who died during the first season of the David E. Kelley drama.

Streep's character is described as a woman concerned with the well-being of her grandchildren following her son's death.

Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018

Skarsgard is said to be returning in some capacity for season two, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Sources say the seven-episode second season will also feature the parents of Zoe Kravitz's character, Bonnie.

Also according to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO says season two will explore the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

Meryl Streep is probably going to win a Nobel Prize for Big Little Lies season 2. — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) January 25, 2018

The first season of "Big Little Lies" earned eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

The dramady, based on Liane Moriarty's novel, follows "perfect families" living in stunning homes in Monterey, Calif., a community actually rife with rumors, class divisions, fractured relationships — and murder.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.