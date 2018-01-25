Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Meryl Streep on board for HBO's 'Big Little Lies' season two

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Actress Meryl Streep, seen accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes, will join Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the second season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies,' airing in 2019.
REUTERS
Following her 2010 Emmy-winning turn in "Angels in America," Meryl Streep will return to television on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

Streep, just nominated for an Oscar for "the Post," will join Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for season two of the dark comedy, set to air in 2019.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who was revealed to have been the one who died during the first season of the David E. Kelley drama.

Streep's character is described as a woman concerned with the well-being of her grandchildren following her son's death.

Skarsgard is said to be returning in some capacity for season two, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Sources say the seven-episode second season will also feature the parents of Zoe Kravitz's character, Bonnie.

Also according to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO says season two will explore the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

The first season of "Big Little Lies" earned eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

The dramady, based on Liane Moriarty's novel, follows "perfect families" living in stunning homes in Monterey, Calif., a community actually rife with rumors, class divisions, fractured relationships — and murder.

