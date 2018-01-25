Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Crock-Pot maker and 'This is Us' creator come to cooker's defense

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) near the fateful slow-cooker on the Jan. 23 episode of 'This is Us'
Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) near the fateful slow-cooker on the Jan. 23 episode of 'This is Us'

The makers of Crock-Pots are just as heartbroken as you are about Jack's death on "This is Us," but they want you to know that their slow-cookers are safe.

Tuesday's episode finally revealed that family patriarch Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, likely died on Super Bowl Sunday in a house fire sparked by a faulty slow cooker, given to the family by elderly neighbors. More will be divulged in an episode to be aired after this year's big game on Feb. 4.

Loyal fans were immediately questioning whether to keep their slow-cookers, and it probably wasn't the best day for the Crock-Pot PR people. The brand's name has become interchangeable with all slow cookers, although they still maintain a copyright on the name and the one used in the show was not a Crock-Pot.

We love this exchange on the Crock-Pot Slow Cooker Facebook page.

The Washington Post reached out to the company, and here's some of what they had to say:

"Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night's episode of "This Is Us," and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack's storyline. However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night's episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible. ...

Our hope is that the team at NBC's "This Is Us" will help us in spreading factual information regarding our product's safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain — something they have continued to excel in — we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week's episode to see how Jack's story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot."

"This is Us" creator Dan Fogelman also came to the defense of Crock-Pots.

