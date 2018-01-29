'Groundhog Day' showing Feb. 1-4 at Rangos Giant Cinema

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Punxsutawney Phil prepares for his 132nd weather prediction, the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center will host a three-day run of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," in honor of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog.

The comedy will show at 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2, and 4 p.m. Feb. 4 in the cinema at the at the facility on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

"We're paying tribute to the Seer of Seers, the Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, in the best way we know how," said Chad Hunter, the cinema's senior director, in a news release. " 'Groundhog Day' is a hilarious, cult classic, and we can't wait to show it on the largest screen in Pittsburgh."

In the movie, Bill Murray plays a weatherman — also named Phil — covering the annual event at Gobbler's Knob. A blizzard he didn't predict traps him in a time warp, where he relives the same day over and over again until he gets it right.

Admission to the 4 p.m. shows is $7. The 7 p.m. shows are $10.

"Groundhog Day" is the first installment of the Rangos' Classic Screening series. Upcoming movies include "The Princess Bride," Feb. 9-11, and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail Sing Along/Quotable Version," March 2-4.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

