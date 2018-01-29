Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Chris Pratt had to get in shape for beer commercial

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 12:54 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Chris Pratt always declined previous offers to do commercials, but he made an exception for an upcoming Super Bowl spot — mostly because he likes beer.

Pratt will make his advertising debut Sunday in a pair of commercials for Michelob Ultra.

"I've watched every single Super Bowl since 1985," he said. "I'm a Super Bowl guy, and I definitely feel really connected not only to football and to the NFL and the Super Bowl, but also to the commercials. ... That's always the most exciting part for me, and it feels good to be part of that, like I'm a little tile in the mosaic of American culture."

The star of the "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchises also joked that being in a Super Bowl ad could "open things up" for him professionally.

"The Super Bowl launches people's careers — like Whitney Houston," Pratt said from his trailer on the set of the Michelob spot. "She sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl and it was like the highlight of the whole day, and then it launched her career. ... And I'm really hoping this is my Whitney Houston national anthem moment."

Houston was already a Grammy-winning star when she performed at the game in 1991. Pratt was among the world's highest-paid actors last year, according to Forbes.

He joins this year's crop of celebrities starring in Super Bowl ads, including Tiffany Haddish, Cindy Crawford and Morgan Freeman. The airtime alone for a 30-second spot this year costs more than $5 million this year.

Chris Pratt in one of the two MIchelob Ultra commercials he's in during the Super Bowl.

Photo by Anheuser-Busch

 

Pratt, 38, said he approached the job just as he would a big-screen gig. He even bumped up his training for his next film, "Cowboy Ninja Viking," so he would be in peak condition for the commercial shoot.

"If I'm going to be having my shirt off... in front of 100 million people, I want to look good," he said, "so we worked really hard."

The commercial, dubbed "The Perfect Fit," is about balancing a healthy lifestyle with beer-fueled fun.

Pratt famously dropped 60 pounds before playing Star-Lord in the first "Guardians" film. Incorporating fitness into his life "changed everything," he said.

"It's not just an aesthetic thing," he said. "I sleep better. I feel better."

His favorite is exercising outdoors. Pratt said spending time in the woods near the farm he owns in Washington doesn't just keep him fit, it keeps him grounded. He particularly loves a trail there that passes through the woods and down to the beach.

"I feel the very best when I am running on that, and I feel very dialed in and close to nature and close to God," he said. "I think anytime you can just stop and worship this creation, it makes you feel good."

Related Content
Super Bowl ads aim for the heart — and sometimes lower 
NEW YORK — After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.