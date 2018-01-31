'Amazing Race': Fayette County woman and her partner win the day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The meaning of life is that it stops.

That was the message that Fayette County's Kristi Leskinen and her partner unscrambled in Wednesday night's episode of "The Amazing Race," where they came in first overall for the leg based in Prague, Czech Republic.

The decorated pro skiers aced the final challenge of searching through a large room full of ringing telephones, finding the eight that are actually ringing, picking up the receivers and remembering the word on the recording. It was a maddening task, but Leskinen and her partner, Jen Hudak of Utah, said the message was appropriate for the free-spirited CBS reality race that takes competitors around the world on wild goose chases and can end at any time for any contestant.

"We're going to enjoy every moment," Leskinen, a retired skier from Hopwood, told the cameras.

There's no better feeling than having a great cab driver on the #AmazingRace . pic.twitter.com/YVK5Bg4bVd — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 1, 2018

The contestants departed from France for Prague, then faced their next set of quirky challenges that they had to complete to get clues on their next location. Leskinen and Hudak were on the first flight to Prague, where they arrived and took on the first detour challenge of re-stacking empty beer kegs and searching among dozens for one that was full.

"Once we got there, we figured, OK, let's just power through it," Hudak said.

#AmazingRace #TeamExtreme deserves a beer after all that ! — Brenda Mannino (@MermaidofMoody) February 1, 2018

The next stop was at a beer spa, where several men basked in beer-filled bathtubs — a Czech pastime — and handed out race clues to contestants who arrived.

Leskinen and Hudak embraced and celebrated when they met with show host Phil Keoghan on a Czech hillside and learned that they'd won the day. Their prize is a trip for two to Perth, Australia.

"We're a super-competitive team," Leskinen said about herself and Hudak, who call themselves #TeamExtreme. "We certainly don't give up."

"The Amazing Race" airs at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The next episode takes place in Tanzania, Africa.

Kellie Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.