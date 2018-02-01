Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Michelle Obama dishes on 'Ellen' about Barack's small office and that gift from Melania

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Former first lady Michelle Obama is stepping back into the limelight with an appearance today on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

She had plenty to say about her new life away from the White House.

""We were in the White House for eight years but it wasn't the house — it was us in it," Obama said. "Our values and our love for each other. We just moved that to another house."

According to The Washington Post, the family lives in an eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath mansion that the Obamas purchased for $8.1 million after renting the property.

See the full episode a 4 p.m. today on WTAE.

WHO HAS THE MOST SPACE?

But her husband, didn't make out so well with the new space:

"He doesn't have enough closet space — sorry. He's got the smallest room for his office."

It was 16-year-old Sasha who got the best deal:

"And Sasha actually killed in this house — she has this two-room suite, it's all decked out. She's got a living room area and bedroom. She designed it. So he's really hating on her."

And what about 19-year-old Malia, who's in college at Harvard:

"Malia's got a room in the attic somewhere," her mom said. "She's away at college — you don't waste rooms on college kids."

And there are others in the house still make adjustments:

"The dogs, Bo and Sunny, don't know what a doorbell is. So the doorbell rings and they're like, 'Huh, I never heard that before.' "

AND ABOUT THAT GIFT ...

She also spoke about the awkward moment on Inauguration Day, when Melania Trump handed her a gift during a photo op outside the White House.

The blue box from Tiffany & Co. contained a "lovely frame," Obama said.

But her confused reaction was because she didn't know where to put it.

"Well, there's all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like OK," she said.

"What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I'm thinking do we take the picture with?

"And then my husband saved the day — see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?" she added.

PRESENTS FOR DEGENERES

Obama, who famously visited a CVS store with DeGeneres in preparation for leaving the White House, brought the talk show hosts a few birthday gifts from the store, including boxed wine, Metamucil, push-up handles, and a Barack Obama Chia pet.

CHECK OBAMA OUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Michelle Obama tweeted a link to her behind the scenes shots from the show on Snapchat:

The former first lady also gave a shout out to a third-grader whose project was all about Michelle Obama.

