No Pittsburgh scenes this time, but 'Mindhunter' Season 2 will be filming soon

Season 2 of "Mindhunter," the Netflix serial killer drama, could start filming soon, according to the deduction powers of digitalspy.com .

The website quotes series star Jonathan Groff as saying that he's already seen the scripts. The second season was announced in November, but no release date has been confirmed.

According to comments from cast and crew, S2 filming is expected to start this April https://t.co/jpj3yf2DPg — Mindhunter News (@MindhunterNews) January 31, 2018

It's known that Season 2 will take place two years after the events of season one, focusing on the Alabama child murders of 1979-1981. Executive producer David Fincher has said that it will include "a lot more African-American music."

The 10-episode first season was of particular interest to Western Pennsylvania viewers, having filmed at sites around the region from late summer of 2016 through February 2017.

jonathan groff is okay but the real star of mindhunter is THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH, who did such a bang-up job at 'looking like the 70s' — sarah james, #1 san francisco baseball club fan (@cryingbaseball) October 31, 2017

Kittanning stood in for 1970s-era Altoona. Other locations included Carnegie Mellon University, Washington & Jefferson College, Tarentum, Vandergrift, Coraopolis and Butler.

*watches mindhunter*'boy, this sure looks like pittsburgh'*recognizes the cmu campus on one of the episodes* pic.twitter.com/WIMQQy1wrQ — Astro Debbie (@DeboraRants) November 21, 2017

Mindhunter was pretty cool. It was in Pittsburgh, so I expected no less. — #DoSomething (@ClutterElim) November 11, 2017

The show is based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's nonfiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Groff and Holt McCallany portray FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Trench, who were pioneers in behavioral profiling during the 1970s.

Finished #Mindhunter , by the recommendation of a uni lecturer. Very interesting series, always leaving you with wanting something a little more... Not sure if that's a good or a bad thing but I definitely will be hanging around for season 2. — Harry Chapman (@HarryChapmanUK) January 21, 2018

