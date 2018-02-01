Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

No Pittsburgh scenes this time, but 'Mindhunter' Season 2 will be filming soon

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Season 2 of "Mindhunter," the Netflix serial killer drama, could start filming soon, according to the deduction powers of digitalspy.com .

The website quotes series star Jonathan Groff as saying that he's already seen the scripts. The second season was announced in November, but no release date has been confirmed.

It's known that Season 2 will take place two years after the events of season one, focusing on the Alabama child murders of 1979-1981. Executive producer David Fincher has said that it will include "a lot more African-American music."

The 10-episode first season was of particular interest to Western Pennsylvania viewers, having filmed at sites around the region from late summer of 2016 through February 2017.

Kittanning stood in for 1970s-era Altoona. Other locations included Carnegie Mellon University, Washington & Jefferson College, Tarentum, Vandergrift, Coraopolis and Butler.

The show is based on John Douglas and Mark Olshaker's nonfiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Groff and Holt McCallany portray FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Trench, who were pioneers in behavioral profiling during the 1970s.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

