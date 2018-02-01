Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Grab your broom and head to Row House Cinema's Harry Potter film festival

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
A Harry Potter Film and Cultural Festival is set for Feb. 16-28 at Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Calling all wizards — and muggles.

The festival will include multiple screenings of all eight "Harry Potter" films, including a 24-hour marathon, and special Hogwarts-themed events.

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 with a showing of the third film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," in the theater at 4115 Butler St.

A sorting ceremony will follow at 5:30 p.m., in which attendees of all ages can be assigned to one of the four Hogwarts School houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

The festival also will include parties for each of the houses and other themed parties, live music, trivia, games, craft activities, a Harry Potter-inspired fashion showcase and even a Magical Drag Queen Storytime.

The wizards' favorite thirst-quencher, butterbeer, also will be served in hot and cold alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, with the hot version conjured from an actual recipe from the 1500s.

Some events will take place at Bierport, a retail beer store and tap room adjacent to the cinema, and Belvedere's Ultra-Dive, a nearby bar.

Another special feature will be the Hogsmeade Magically Made Market, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, with food trucks and local vendors offering magic-themed items, home goods, jewelry, clothing and fine art.

Admission fees vary for movies and other events.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

