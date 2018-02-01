Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage battle rap in new Super Bowl ad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the hottest sneak peeks of the 2018 Super Bowl commercials is also pretty cool.

Actors Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman battle rap as they represent Doritos Blaze and MTN DEW ICE, respectively.

Dinklage, 48, who is best know for his portrayal as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's Game of Thrones, lip-syncs rapper Busta Rhymes' lyrics from Chris Brown's "Look at Me Now" after he munches on a chip and begins to literally spit fire— a representation of the amount of heat packed by the chips.

Rhymes can be seen in a portrait rapping along with Dinklage.

Freeman, 80, who is— well Morgan Freeman, takes a sip from a bottle of MTN DEW ICE and begins to lip-sync from Missy Elliot's "Get Your Freak On" as he strolls through a corridor freezing lemons and limes with visible breath as he exhales to showcase the "coolness" of the drink.

Elliot also makes a cameo with bright green lipstick and a crown with protruding from it; she sings her ad-libs while Freeman lip-syncs.

If this isn't funny enough, both rappers appear as coaches for the actors to get them ready for the face-off.

You can see the video below: