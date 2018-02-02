Alex Trebek mocks 'Jeopardy!' contestants who know nothing about football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Take it easy, Trebek. Not everyone is a football junkie.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek pulled no punches when contestants on Thursday night's episode of the quiz show had no clue about football.

None of the three contestants buzzed in to even attempt to answer the series of five questions in the category "Talkin' Football." It became painfully obvious they didn't know anything about football.

"I can tell you guys are big football fans," Trebek said sarcastically after no one buzzed in with the correct question on the first answer.

After no one knew "Who are the Dallas Cowboys?" was question to the second answer in the category — "Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team" — Trebek asked the contestants: "Do you think we should go to commercial?"

But there was still time before the round ended, so Trebek humored the audience — and likely himself more than anyone — by finishing up the category while the audience laughed at the lack of knowledge at the podiums.

Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018

Among the other things the contestants would have need to know to get one of the questions right: Option, fair catch, offsetting penalties and Purple People Eaters.

"Let's look at the $1,000 clue, just for the fun of it," Trebek said. The clue was about the vaunted Vikings defensive line. When, predictably, no one had a clue, the show cut to commercial.

"We're going to take a break. I have to talk to them."