Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Black Panther' advance ticket sales setting records before Feb. 16 opening date

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

With two weeks to go before its opening, the highly anticipated "Black Panther" is outstripping all other superhero movies in advance ticket sales.

Following its Jan. 26 world premiere in Los Angeles, CNN reports that ticket sales for the Marvel Studios production, opening Feb. 16, have also passed every other movie that currently has tickets for sale on Fandango.

Fandango reports ticket sales for the movie are surpassing previous record-holder "Batman v Superman," which amassed $166 million in its domestic opening weekend in March 2016. Previously, first-day sales for "Black Panther" topped "Captain America: Civil War" to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's top first-day seller of all time.

The buzz for "Black Panther" started building after the character's scene-stealing turn in "Civil War." After the first press screenings ended, social media reactions to the movie were overwhelmingly positive.

Chadwick Boseman is the title character, starring along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. "Black Panther" is Marvel's first film directed by an African-American (Ryan Coogler) and one of the first major superhero films with a predominantly African-American cast.

Is the movie buzz as much about its social message as it is anticipation for the latest installment in the popular Marvel movie series? Writer Adilifu Nama thinks so.

The author of "Super Black: American Pop Culture and Black Superheroes" told CNN he sees a connection between current events and what's happening in Hollywood.

"I would put this all in the context of a zeitgeist where race and issues concerning African Americans (are) a very vivid backdrop for these black superheroes," Nama said. "We're living in a very racialized moment. With these black superheroes coming out, they are dynamic to (the audience)."

The Black Panther character was created by Marvel Comics writer-editor Stan Lee and writer-artist Jack Kirby, first appearing in 1966 in the Silver Age of comic books. The series depicts Black Panther as T'Challa, king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

In the movie, Black Panther is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. He must rally his allies to fight for the safety of his people and their way of life.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me