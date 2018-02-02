'Black Panther' advance ticket sales setting records before Feb. 16 opening date

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With two weeks to go before its opening, the highly anticipated "Black Panther" is outstripping all other superhero movies in advance ticket sales.

Following its Jan. 26 world premiere in Los Angeles, CNN reports that ticket sales for the Marvel Studios production, opening Feb. 16, have also passed every other movie that currently has tickets for sale on Fandango.

Fandango reports ticket sales for the movie are surpassing previous record-holder "Batman v Superman," which amassed $166 million in its domestic opening weekend in March 2016. Previously, first-day sales for "Black Panther" topped "Captain America: Civil War" to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe's top first-day seller of all time.

'Black Panther' is outselling every previous superhero film in advance ticket sales https://t.co/OM77wOHNY2 pic.twitter.com/6LXZjN2i0A — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Octavia Spencer is buying out a screening of 'Black Panther' for underserved families in Mississippi and it's inspiring people across the country https://t.co/oEOQHksN18 pic.twitter.com/pSFW5lBC7Z — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 2, 2018

The buzz for "Black Panther" started building after the character's scene-stealing turn in "Civil War." After the first press screenings ended, social media reactions to the movie were overwhelmingly positive.

Chadwick Boseman is the title character, starring along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. "Black Panther" is Marvel's first film directed by an African-American (Ryan Coogler) and one of the first major superhero films with a predominantly African-American cast.

Is the movie buzz as much about its social message as it is anticipation for the latest installment in the popular Marvel movie series? Writer Adilifu Nama thinks so.

The author of "Super Black: American Pop Culture and Black Superheroes" told CNN he sees a connection between current events and what's happening in Hollywood.

DC fans raising money to send 300 middle school kids in the Bronx to see #BlackPanther . These are the stories we should be paying more attention to https://t.co/n91YD5QGiH pic.twitter.com/k3GlF1k6XV — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) February 2, 2018

"I would put this all in the context of a zeitgeist where race and issues concerning African Americans (are) a very vivid backdrop for these black superheroes," Nama said. "We're living in a very racialized moment. With these black superheroes coming out, they are dynamic to (the audience)."

The Black Panther character was created by Marvel Comics writer-editor Stan Lee and writer-artist Jack Kirby, first appearing in 1966 in the Silver Age of comic books. The series depicts Black Panther as T'Challa, king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

In the movie, Black Panther is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. He must rally his allies to fight for the safety of his people and their way of life.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.