Movies/TV

Woman listed as missing person was on 'The Bachelor' the whole time

The Washington Post | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
Going on "The Bachelor" requires disappearing from your regular life. Contestants leave behind their jobs, pets, family, friends and social media accounts for days or weeks or months to compete for true love.

But one contestant was reported as missing to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, when in fact she was competing on the reality show. On Thursday, a story in the North Coast Journal on 35 people currently missing in Humboldt County, California, included Rebekah Martinez. The newspaper asked readers if they recognized anyone in their collection of missing people, and Martinez was quickly recognized as a contestant on "The Bachelor." She's doing quite well on the show, too, by the way.

Rebekah Martinez

Photo by ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

 

According to the North Coast Journal, Martinez's mother reported her missing on Nov. 18 after not hearing from her since Nov. 12, a time frame that aligns with "The Bachelor's" typical taping schedule. The newspaper noted that after a reader pointed out that Martinez was on "The Bachelor," a public information officer in Humboldt County (where Martinez at some point worked on a marijuana farm, the Journal reported) spoke to Martinez and said that she's been removed from the missing and unidentified persons unit. But as of Friday, she still appeared on California's state website as a missing person.

On Friday, Martinez addressed the mix-up on Twitter in the most daughter voice possible:

"Bachelor" contestants no doubt have a lot to do before uprooting their lives for what could be weeks to months. There's a packing list that includes everything from athleisure to ballgowns to "clothes for all types of weather — snow, rain, sun and wind." If you're Martinez, that list might include bringing enough weed for several weeks of a high-stress environment. All to fit in two suitcases.

There's also likely a long to-do list, which might include paying your bills; putting a hold on your mail; suspending all beauty subscription boxes; shipping a pet off to its grandparents; deputizing a responsible friend to water your succulents ... and telling your mother you'll be incommunicado for a while.

But she was still active on social media throughout the whole process.

