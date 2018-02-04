Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

'Solo' trailer draws Super Bowl Twitter mentions

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The trailer for "Solo: Star Wars Story" is getting the most Twitter attention so far, followed by Wendy's attack ad against McDonald's.

That's according to an initial analysis by Amobee, a global marketing technology company.

Also among the most-tweeted were Tide, Ram Trucks, Pepsi and the back-to-back Mountain Dew/Doritos ad featuring Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman lip-synching to hip-hop.

Tide seems to be getting positive reaction for its attempt to co-opt all other Super Bowl ads. In a spot that harked back to the "Energizer Bunny" of the '90s, the message is that anyone wearing clean clothes must be in a Tide ad.

Ram Trucks is getting mixed reactions. Many Twitter users were put off by the use of an MLK speech to sell trucks. Others appreciated the sentiment.

