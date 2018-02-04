'Solo' trailer draws Super Bowl Twitter mentions
NEW YORK — The trailer for "Solo: Star Wars Story" is getting the most Twitter attention so far, followed by Wendy's attack ad against McDonald's.
That's according to an initial analysis by Amobee, a global marketing technology company.
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y6l5P0K53n— Star Wars (@starwars) February 4, 2018
Also among the most-tweeted were Tide, Ram Trucks, Pepsi and the back-to-back Mountain Dew/Doritos ad featuring Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman lip-synching to hip-hop.
Tide seems to be getting positive reaction for its attempt to co-opt all other Super Bowl ads. In a spot that harked back to the "Energizer Bunny" of the '90s, the message is that anyone wearing clean clothes must be in a Tide ad.
Wendy's took a direct shot at McDonald's beef in a savage #SuperBowl ad https://t.co/eZzJtfcKGb pic.twitter.com/WWuR9waSpW— INSIDER (@thisisinsider) February 5, 2018
Ram Trucks is getting mixed reactions. Many Twitter users were put off by the use of an MLK speech to sell trucks. Others appreciated the sentiment.