Movies/TV

'This Is Us' finally reveals Jack's death in gut-wrenching episode

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 8:00 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Editor's note: This recap of Sunday night's episode of "This Is Us" includes significant plot details, including how Jack Pearson dies.

So where do we go from here?

The mystery behind why millions have been watching "This Is Us" every week was finally revealed during Sunday night's post-Super Bowl special episode.

After 32 episodes of gut-wrenching, heart-pounding, tear-jerking suspense ­— not to mention a few near-misses where viewers thought they'd find out — we found out exactly how Jack Pearson died.

But not without one more bit of trickery.

We were returned to the Pearson home the night of Super Bowl Sunday, 1998, when the show opened. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is awakened by the smell of smoke coming through the top of his and wife Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) bedroom door.

You might remember the fire originated in the kitchen with a faulty slow-cooker that caught the kitchen drapes on fire.

Upon opening the bedroom door to see what the source was, Jack is met with a wall of flames, and kids Randall and Kate screaming from the other side of the hallway.

Jack helps the kids into his bedroom and helps them out the second-floor window with a sheet. Kevin, their other son, was not at home at the time.

With the four Pearsons seemingly in the clear, Kate soon realizes her dog is still inside. Jack, being the Superman he is and not able to bear the look of agony on his daughter's face, rushes back into the house through the window to find the dog.

Here's the trickery.

A few anxious seconds go by, the room fills with flames, the dog is no longer barking and Jack has not re-emerged. So was this it? Would they find his dead body in the house? Is this how he died?

Too easy for producer Dan Fogelman.

The dog comes out the front door in Jack's trusted arm. The family rejoices, and Jack is loaded into an ambulance for treatment. Later at the hospital, he is treated for burn wounds to his hands and arms, and doctors and nurses mention repeatedly that he took in a bunch of smoke.

Cue the foreshadowing.

A little later that night, while Rebecca is on the phone with the kids, who were dropped off at friend Miguel's (Jon Huertas) house, doctors and nurses are scrambling while responding to a Code Blue — cardiac arrest.

Jack suffered a "widow-maker's" heart attack and died that night in the hospital.

Later, we're taken into the future with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), whose daughter Tess is concerned. She thinks Randall is looking for a different life in the wake of his finding his birth father, quitting his job and wanting to be a foster family. Randall tells Tess she is his life, and she says she actually enjoys fostering kids.

We're vaulted into the future with a child that seems as though it will be going to Randall's family, but we come to find that adult Tess is the adoption counselor.

Now what?

There will be at least one more 18-episode season after this, so the plot has to go somewhere.

Tuesday night's episode at 9 p.m. may answer some questions about the future format of the show, now that the show's biggest question has been answered.

You can watch the full episode here .

