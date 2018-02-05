Movie trailers were a big part of Super Bowl telecast

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not everyone tuned in to Super Bowl LII to watch the Philadelphia Eagles crush the favored New England Patriots. Which they did, praise the football gods!

Movie buffs were glued to their small screens for a peek at eight films set for release in upcoming months (see trailers below, in no particular order).

Probably the most anticipated was the TV trailer for the long-awaited Han Solo movie, arriving in theaters on May 25.

Solo, A Star Wars Story

The rollicking back story of how bold young Han meets up with Chewbacca and notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

Avengers: Infinity War

Big bad Thanos will be in the spotlight for the latest offering from Marvel, opening May 4

Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence is Dominika Egorova, a Russian prima ballerina turned intelligence operative, in this spy thriller opening March 2.

Skyscraper

Bet on Dwayne Johnson to rescue his family from the eponymous burning building in this actioner, in theaters July 13.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

You can bet that middle-aged Ethan Hunt (aka 55-year-old Tom Cruise) will nail every one of his impossible stunts in this one, opening July 27.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Back to Isla Nublar we go on June 22 to see what's happening four years after the destruction of the Jurrasic World theme park.

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski co-wrote, directs and stars with wife Emily Blunt in this thriller, out April 6.

The Cloverfield Paradox

This one actually started streaming on Netflix immediately after the game. It's the third installment in the science fiction-horror series about global scientists racing to solve Earth's energy crisis.

