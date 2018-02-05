Full trailer for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' debuts on YouTube

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First came a tease during the Super Bowl.

The minute-and-a-half clip revealed what looked like a fresh-off-the-production-line Millennium Falcon along with glimpses of Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian, a younger, hairier Chewbacca, and, only briefly, Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

Then, this morning, the full trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was posted on YouTube.

The full trailer shows us more of Ehrenreich, along with him talking about his past: "I've been running scams on the street since I was 10." And having been kicked out of a flight academy for "having a mind of my own."

We see Woody Harrelson's Beckett offer a young Han Solo a spot on a special crew. While we get some good glimpses of Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") as Qi'ra, not much is known about her character.

The film, which ran into some directorial troubles last year (Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were fired over creative differences) and Ron Howard was brought in to finish up. Word from the set is he ended up doing a lot more reshoots than expected.

This film has been even more anticipated that the franchise's first spinoff, "Rogue One."

The movie lands in theaters May 25.

The reaction of fans on Twitter was almost all positive.

