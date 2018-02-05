Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Vincent van Gogh biopic showing Feb. 23 at Greensburg Art Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
'Loving Vincent,' a biopic of artist Vincent van Gogh’s life crafted out of 65,000 oil paintings on canvas, will be screened on Feb. 23 at the Greensburg Art Center.
lovingvincent.com
Updated 9 hours ago

"Loving Vincent," a biopic of artist Vincent van Gogh's life crafted out of 65,000 oil paintings on canvas, is coming to the Greensburg Art Center.

The 2017 film will be screened at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the center, 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield.

The story delves into van Gogh's 1890 death after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. It follows a young man who comes to Auvers-sur-Oise in France, van Gogh's last place of residence, to deliver the troubled artist's final letter and ends up investigating what happened in his final days.

The film is the world's first fully painted feature film, equating to about 12 paintings per second, individually produced by a team of 125 painters.

It was first shot as a live action film with actors, including Jerome Flynn, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O'Dowd and Aidan Turner, before each frame was hand-painted over.

Admission to the Feb. 23 showing is $3. Popcorn and drinks will be available.

Reservations are required at 724-837-6791 or frontdesk@greensburgartcenter.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

