How far can 'The Rock' jump? Twitter does the math on his 'Skyscraper' stunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pretty awesome, but can he run faster than Usain Bolt and long jump farther than world record-holder Mike Powell?

That's what the internet says he'd have to do to make the insane jump being teased in the trailer for his next action-thriller, "Skyscraper," opening July 13.

To reach the burning building where his family is trapped, Johnson's character takes a running leap from a nearby construction crane. Does he make it?

You'll have to wait until July 13 to find out.

@TheRock can jump as far as he wants to. https://t.co/HD7v2LjxmK — Patrick Ryan (@IronPaddyRyan) February 6, 2018

In the meantime, great minds have been working on the problem, sure to be included in math and physics textbooks for years to come.

Usually I am here to tear down posters, but @TheRock poster is sound - the crane is likely moving at a velocity that would be applied to the Rock's jump, launching him toward the opening. ⚡️ "Just how far can The Rock jump?" https://t.co/iKIwx9KJwH — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) February 6, 2018

I've mocked up some parabolas for The Rock's SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn't lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing. Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

Well, let's use some math to just be sure.Let's assume he doesn't jump but simply runs off and that our view is parallax free.We know that the rock is 1.96 m tall and that he is 1.1 from is head to crouch if we put this image into a coordinate system ... 1 pic.twitter.com/j0I6rLvfpA — spolchen the festive bust (@spolchen) February 3, 2018

Dwayne Johnson jump pic.twitter.com/GQMcCL5MS4 — They Did The Math (@theydidthemath) February 5, 2018

THIS IS INCREDIBLE. And proof that all maths and science lessons would benefit from adding @TheRock to them. https://t.co/sy4lW7wvvB — Greg James (@gregjames) February 6, 2018

Somehow I feel the new #Mythbusters will be all over this https://t.co/IGdyocDMh2 — Phil Angeles (@Flippin_Eh) February 6, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.