Movies/TV

Oscar-nominated short films coming to Rangos and Regent Square theaters

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

The 2018 Oscar-nominated short films in both animated and live action categories will be shown from Feb. 9 to March 1 at the Pittsburgh Filmmakers/Pittsburgh Center for the Arts Regent Square Theater and from Feb. 16 to 22 at the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

From amphibians exploring an abandoned house, to a social worker teaching a deaf girl to communicate, the films showcase a wide breadth of topics, filmmaking techniques and genres.

The animated shorts include:

• "Dear Basketball": Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated on the story probing what it means to achieve a dream, and then leave it behind.

• "Garden Party": In a deserted house, two amphibians explore their surroundings and follow their primal instincts.

• "Lou": The "Lost and Found" box foils a toy-stealing bully who is ruining recess for a playground full of kids.

• "Negative Space": Though he's often away on business trips, a father connects with his son by teaching him how to pack a suitcase.

• "Revolting Rhymes": Roald Dahl's retellings of classic fairy tales are interwoven with playful twists and surprising endings.

Most of the animated short films are rated G. "Garden Party" contains imagery that may be disturbing to younger viewers and is suitable for ages 8 and up.

Three additional animated shorts will show at Regent Square.

The live action short films include:

• "DeKalb Elementary": Inspired by a 911 call placed during a school shooting incident in Atlanta.

• "My Nephew Emmett": Based on the true story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi.

• "The Eleven O'Clock": A treatment session gets out of control as the delusional patient of a psychiatrist believes he is actually the psychiatrist.

• "The Silent Child": The profoundly deaf 4-year-old daughter in a middle-class family lives in a world of silence until a caring social worker teaches her to communicate.

• "Watu Wote (All of Us)": In 2015, Muslim bus passengers show that solidarity can prevail despite anxiety and mistrust between Muslims and Christians in Kenya.

The live action shorts are rated R for violence and some language.

Winners will be announced at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Details: Rangos, 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org ; or Pittsburgh Filmmakers, 412-682-4111 or cinema.pfpca.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

