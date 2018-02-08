Fox orders animated 'Lil Kev' pilot, based on Kevin Hart's North Philly childhood
Fox has ordered a pilot presentation for “Lil Kev,” an animated show starring Philadelphia's Kevin Hart.
And, no, the title's not a reference to Hart's adult height. The show, according to Deadline, would be about the comedian's North Philadelphia childhood, focusing on a “12-year-old, pint-size, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime filled inner-city of North Philly with the help and sometimes hindrance of his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wise-ass talking dog.”
Because every cartoon kid needs a talking dog.
The pilot's from Michael Price (“The Simpsons”) and Matt Claybrooks (“Everybody Hates Chris”), said Deadline, which reports that Fox is ramping up its animation development under new entertainment president Michael Thorn. Other voices in “Lil Kev” would include Wanda Sykes, Keith Robertson, Gerald “Slink” Johnson and Deon Cole.