'Driving While Black' showing Feb. 15-17 at Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks

“Driving While Black,” a film produced by Penn Township native Patrick DiCesare Jr. , is showing Feb. 15-17 at the Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks.

The movie has won awards at film festivals since it was introduced in 2015 and was released for theaters on Feb. 1.

Starring and co-written by Dominique Purdy, the R-rated movie follows weed-smoking pizza delivery man Dmitri as he navigates the challenges of “Driving While Black” in Los Angeles.

According to Variety , “At its best, ‘Driving While Black' is like ‘Harold & Kumar' with a Black Lives Matter edge: All Dimitri wants to do is drive to Hollywood for a simple job interview as a celebrity tour guide, but the cops keep him pinned to the side of the road.”

The Hollywood Reporter gives props to Purdy, also a standup comedian and musician known as Koreatown Oddity, with the observation that the film is “(l)ess politically pointed than expected, and interesting mostly as a possible launching pad for its star.”

DiCesare is the son of legendary Pittsburgh concert promoter Pat DiCesare.

Showtimes are 9 p.m. Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at the theater at 644 Broadway Ave.

A ticket is $8.

Details: 412-766-1668 or mckeesrocks.com/parkway-theater/

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.