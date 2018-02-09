Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Driving While Black' showing Feb. 15-17 at Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Actor and comedian Dominique Purdy (left) stars in 'Driving While Black,' a film by Penn Township native Patrick DiCesare Jr., son of Pittsburgh concert promoter Pat DiCesare.
Anthem Films
Actor and comedian Dominique Purdy (left) stars in 'Driving While Black,' a film by Penn Township native Patrick DiCesare Jr., son of Pittsburgh concert promoter Pat DiCesare.
Area native Patrick DiCesare Jr. is executive producer of 'Driving While Black,' showing Feb. 15-17 at the Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks.
Patrick DiCesare Jr.
Area native Patrick DiCesare Jr. is executive producer of 'Driving While Black,' showing Feb. 15-17 at the Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks.

Updated 6 hours ago

“Driving While Black,” a film produced by Penn Township native Patrick DiCesare Jr. , is showing Feb. 15-17 at the Parkway Theater in McKees Rocks.

The movie has won awards at film festivals since it was introduced in 2015 and was released for theaters on Feb. 1.

Starring and co-written by Dominique Purdy, the R-rated movie follows weed-smoking pizza delivery man Dmitri as he navigates the challenges of “Driving While Black” in Los Angeles.

According to Variety , “At its best, ‘Driving While Black' is like ‘Harold & Kumar' with a Black Lives Matter edge: All Dimitri wants to do is drive to Hollywood for a simple job interview as a celebrity tour guide, but the cops keep him pinned to the side of the road.”

The Hollywood Reporter gives props to Purdy, also a standup comedian and musician known as Koreatown Oddity, with the observation that the film is “(l)ess politically pointed than expected, and interesting mostly as a possible launching pad for its star.”

DiCesare is the son of legendary Pittsburgh concert promoter Pat DiCesare.

Showtimes are 9 p.m. Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at the theater at 644 Broadway Ave.

A ticket is $8.

Details: 412-766-1668 or mckeesrocks.com/parkway-theater/

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me