Reg E. Cathey, known for 'House of Cards,' dead at 59
Updated 10 hours ago
NEW YORK — Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died.
Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.
"The Wire" creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a "fine, masterful actor" and "delightful" person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.
The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey's portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in "House of Cards" brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0— David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018
We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I'm hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed pic.twitter.com/PiwDy0kVFC— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 10, 2018
Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018
Reg E. Cathey has passed . RIP Dirty Dee. Great actor great Man. pic.twitter.com/EgvBPstSaI— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 10, 2018