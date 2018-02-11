Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Movies/TV

Reg E. Cathey, known for 'House of Cards,' dead at 59

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Reg E. Cathey arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Emmy winning actor, best known for “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has died. Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given. “The Wire” creator David Simon announced his death in a tweet Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Simon called him a “fine, masterful actor” and “delightful” person. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

"The Wire" creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet on Friday, called him a "fine, masterful actor" and "delightful" person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.

The Huntsville, Alabama native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey's portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in "House of Cards" brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

