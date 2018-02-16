Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating
'Black Panther' scores mighty $25.2 million Thursday debut

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
With two weeks to go before its Feb. 16 opening, the highly anticipated “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, is outstripping all other superhero movies in advance ticket sales.
LOS ANGELES — “Black Panther” is well on its way to a record-making weekend at the North American box office.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Friday that the superhero movie earned $25.2 million from its Thursday preview screenings. It's the second biggest for a Marvel Studios film behind “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which earned $27.6 million in previews, and the best for the month of February.

Preview screenings typically begin with 7 p.m. Thursday showings.

“Black Panther” is now pacing to earn somewhere between $172 and $198 million across the four-day holiday weekend. It will far surpass the previous February record held by “Deadpool” which took in $152.2 million in 2016.

Internationally, the film has grossed $47 million in its first three days with strong showings in the U.K. and Korea.

