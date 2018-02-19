Frances McDormand adds to her awards talley at the BAFTAs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Oscar-winning actress and Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand continued her march through awards season Sunday night at the BAFTAs in London.

The British Academy named her best actress for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"When I was a young actor in drama school, I was told that I was not naturally gifted and I would have to work hard at it - so I did.' Frances McDormand=inspirational. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/z4akeWYT2F — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 18, 2018

Director Martin McDonagh's film about a bereaved mother seeking justice also won best film, outstanding British film, best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell and original screenplay for McDonagh.

Producer Graham Broadbent said the movie is "the story of a woman taking on the establishment and status quo."

"It seems more timely now than we could ever have imagined," he said.

McDonagh said it was fitting, in the year of the "Time's Up" campaign against sexual harassment, that "Three Billboards" is "a film about a woman who refuses to take any (expletive) anymore."

"Our film is a hopeful one in lots of ways, but it's also an angry one," McDonagh said. "As we've seen this year, sometimes anger is the only way to get people to listen and to change."

Frances McDormand praises films that "encourage a longer and broader cultural conversation" in her #EEBAFTAs Leading Actress acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/sejswtypm4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Her Acadamy Award-nominated role of Mildred has already scored the actress a basketload of trophies including from the Golden Globe, Austin Film Critics Association, Black Film Critics Circle, Boston Online Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association. She'll see about adding the Oscar on March 4.