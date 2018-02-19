Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Movies/TV

Frances McDormand adds to her awards talley at the BAFTAs

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
From left: Director Martin McDonagh, producer Peter Czernin, actors Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand and producer Graham Broadbent pose with their awards for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' at the BAFTA 2018 Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
Invision | Associated Press
From left: Director Martin McDonagh, producer Peter Czernin, actors Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand and producer Graham Broadbent pose with their awards for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' at the BAFTA 2018 Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Updated 16 hours ago

Oscar-winning actress and Monessen High School graduate Frances McDormand continued her march through awards season Sunday night at the BAFTAs in London.

The British Academy named her best actress for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Director Martin McDonagh's film about a bereaved mother seeking justice also won best film, outstanding British film, best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell and original screenplay for McDonagh.

Producer Graham Broadbent said the movie is "the story of a woman taking on the establishment and status quo."

"It seems more timely now than we could ever have imagined," he said.

McDonagh said it was fitting, in the year of the "Time's Up" campaign against sexual harassment, that "Three Billboards" is "a film about a woman who refuses to take any (expletive) anymore."

"Our film is a hopeful one in lots of ways, but it's also an angry one," McDonagh said. "As we've seen this year, sometimes anger is the only way to get people to listen and to change."

Her Acadamy Award-nominated role of Mildred has already scored the actress a basketload of trophies including from the Golden Globe, Austin Film Critics Association, Black Film Critics Circle, Boston Online Film Critics Association and Broadcast Film Critics Association. She'll see about adding the Oscar on March 4.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me